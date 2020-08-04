Brenda Faye Logsdon, 76, of Owensboro, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with her family by her side at the Heartford House residential facility of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 1, 1944, in Roberts Switch, Tennessee to the late Clavis and Frances Phillips Roberts.
Brenda was a graduate of Upperman High School in Baxter, Tennessee. She attended Southside Church of Christ, was a homemaker, and devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them and rarely missed a school or sporting event.
Brenda was also preceded in death by a brother and his wife, Avery and Terry Roberts; and a sister and her husband, Gerry and Bud Herren.
Brenda was a loving wife of 56 years to her husband, Curtis “Jim” Logsdon. Alongside her husband, those left to honor her memory include a daughter, Connie Jo Logsdon; a son, Curtis Jeff Logsdon and wife Kisha; four grandchildren, Alex Booker, Tommy Booker, Brynna Logsdon, and Curtis Joseph Logsdon; a sister, Barbara Fischer and husband Neil; a brother, Tommy Roberts and wife Gracie, and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for the family will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky. 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
