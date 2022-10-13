Brenda Faye Wells Crabtree, 78, of Owensboro, passed away, Monday, October 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 16, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Alvie and Gartha Fulkerson Wells. She was the owner of Crabtree Cabinet Shop, and she helped seniors with job placement at Audubon and Experience Works. Brenda was a great mother and loved her family. She was kind, loving, feisty, hardworking, giving, and always found a way to do for others.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Crabtree, and one brother, Jerry Wells.
Survivors include her son, Bill (Joe Macomber) Crabtree of Owensboro; three siblings, Anna Frobetger, Carrie Holland, and David Wells all of Owensboro; and one grand fur baby, Sugar.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory, with Adam Shourds and Kent Lewis officiating. The burial will be Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Family and Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation online at www.komen.org or be mailed to 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
