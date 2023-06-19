Brenda Gail Coon Vollman, 66, of Owensboro, passed away June 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 13, 1957, in Owensboro to the late William Earl Coon and Cora Elizabeth McFall Coon.
Brenda was a loving mother and wife. She was very outspoken and always honest. She enjoyed crafts and loved dogs and cats. Brenda also enjoyed listening to old country music and watching Gordon Ramsey and The Walking Dead.
Along with her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her half-brother, William Earl Coon, Jr.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Eric John Vollman; son, Daniel Scott Vollman; grandchild, Addison Paige Vollman; brother, Earl Ray Coon; and half-sisters, Elizabeth Dorene Whitaker and Alisha Gail Coon.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Brenda Vollman. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Vollman and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented