Brenda Harlow Wall, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Wareham, Massachusetts, to the late Horatio and Pansy Harlow. Brenda spent many years loving and caring for children in her home along with several family members, enjoyed cooking, and loved camping and hanging out at the French Island Marina Boat Club.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Wall; a daughter, Shirley Shown; and two sons-in-law, Mike O’Bryan and Tom Shown.
Brenda is survived by three daughters, Robin O’Bryan, Jaime Ballard and Kelley Wall; a grandson who she raised as a son, Scott Wall, his wife, Crystal, and their children, Jaden and Jamison; grandchildren Whitney and Spencer Ballard, Amber Hite, Lisa Upchurch and Paul Jones; great-grandchildren Maddox Warner, Dustin and Zach Hite and Kiara Hite; several other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew, Darrell Morton.
The family would like to give a sincere thank you to all the hospice nurses who have helped take care of Brenda.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Wall’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Memories and condolences for the family
of Brenda Wall may be left
