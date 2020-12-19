Brenda Jane Payne, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Heartford House surrounded by her family. She was born in Owensboro on Oct. 23, 1952, to the late Bernard Aloysius and Elizabeth Jane McCarty Payne.
Brenda went to St. Martin Elementary School and graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. She was an Altar Society member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church, where she was a lifetime member. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, cooking and baking. She loved sending cards to people and her family holiday celebrations. Her true enjoyment came from spending time with her family and friends. Brenda was a spiritual person and prayed the rosary daily.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by numerous aunts and uncles.
Brenda is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Payne Hayden; and her brother, James Robert Payne; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a special friend, Lillian Redd.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery beside her mother and father.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Martin’s building fund, 5856 KY-81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
All who wish to honor and remember Brenda in person at the visitation or funeral is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
