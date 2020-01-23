Brenda Jean Goodman, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Linda White Hospice House in Evansville. She was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Lewis Bellamy and Lois Howard Clark. Brenda was a homemaker, had worked at General Electric and was a member of the Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She had served as a Eucharistic minister and would take communion to homebound parishioners. Brenda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a 1961 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. Brenda was also preceded in death by a brother, Troy Lynn Clark, in 1961; and her stepfather, Clarence Clark, in 1990.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Carlton Lee Goodman; two daughters, Suzanne Ford (Beverly) of San Francisco and Karla Goodman Arnold (Kevin) of Owensboro; a son, Matthew Lee Goodman of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Dr. Chaz Arnold (Blaire) of Huntington, West Virginia, Lois Madeline Ford of New Orleans, Bethany Arnold of Owensboro, Althea Lane Ford of Louisville, Daniel Ford of San Francisco and Alexander Goodman of Owensboro. Her first great-grandchild is on the way. Also surviving are a brother, Jeff Clark of Ocala, Florida, and a sister, Sheila Magan (Keith) of Owensboro.
The funeral Mass for Brenda Jean Goodman will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 6 p.m., and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family of Brenda Jean Goodman can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
