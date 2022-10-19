BEAVER DAM — Brenda Jean Stevens, 81, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was a retired beautician who operated the Natural Curl Beauty Shop in Louisville.
Survivors: sons, Tony (Brenda) Stevens and Tom Stevens, and sister, Janice (Hugh) Schroader.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
