GREENVILLE — Brenda Joyce Green, 78, of Greenville, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. She was an LPN at Muhlenberg Community Hospital and a member of Promise Seeker Church in Sacramento.
Survivors include her son, Matthew Green.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Green will be private for immediate family only, with private burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented