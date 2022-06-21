Brenda Joyce Simmons, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 17, 1955 in Daviess County.
Brenda was retired from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after 40 years in the laundry department. She was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, but had been attending Blessed Mother Catholic Church for a number of years and was a very devoted Catholic. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and loved spending time with her family at gatherings and cookouts, especially on holidays. She especially loved her time with her grandchildren and attending their various sporting events. Brenda took great pride in taking care of her home.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Simmons on Aug. 5, 2008 and her father, John Millay.
Surviving are her mother, Mary Millay of Owensboro; son, Jeffrey Simmons and wife Sarah of Whitesville, two daughters, Karrie Simmons and Cindy Simmons, both of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren, Kerisha Cochran (Alan), Jamal Dean, Andrew and Chase Simmons, Keily, Nevaeh, and Ashtyn Mills, Serenity and Shailee Simmons, and Ryder, Pyper, and Lylli Johnson; two great grandchildren, Kingston O’Brien and Brayleigh Simmons; two sisters, Margaret Belew (Allan) and Victoria Woods (Rick) and two brothers, Richard Millay (Imelda) and Larry Millay (Diana).
The funeral Mass for Brenda will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. on Monday and from 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals On Wheels, c/o Senior Community Center of O-DC, 1650 W. 2nd. Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
