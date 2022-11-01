Brenda Joyce Wilcox, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born November 28, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Bill and Nola Agnes (Matthews) Wilcox.
Brenda was a very loving and outgoing person. She was one of the original residents of Wendell Foster Center and worked as the telephone secretary for Strategic Partnerships. Brenda had a heart for music. She would perform for Strategic Partnership’s functions and sing at her church. She also enjoyed listening to the Gaither Family and other gospel music and watching Jimmy Swaggart on TV. Brenda had a great memory, especially for telephone numbers, loved going to Cracker Barrel, and always took great pride in how she looked.
A special appreciation to Laura Elder, Heather Neel, Madison Patmore, Berdina Carpenter, and Mary Williams for their involvement and care throughout Brenda’s life.
Brenda is survived by her cousin, Michael Matthews, and all her friends and coworkers at Strategic Partnerships.
The funeral service for Brenda will be held at noon Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Berdina Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Grandview Church of the Nazarene, 318 Church St., Grandview, IN 47615.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brenda Wilcox may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented