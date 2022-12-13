JACKSON, MISSOURI — Brenda Kay (Hardison) Vaught, 70, of Jackson, Missouri, ran into the arms of her Heavenly Father Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was born May 22, 1952, in Greenville, and spent most of her life in the Beechmont area.
Brenda was known as a talented seamstress and a caring friend. She had a charismatic personality making her able to sell anything and negotiate the best price when browsing a yard sale. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family fiercely with her devotion to them being only secondary to her love and devotion to Jesus Christ. She came to know Jesus at a young age and loved to sing in heartfelt worship, especially with her brothers and sister.
She was a charter member and faithful supporter of The Ark of Safety Church in Beech Creek and supported her son’s ministry at Connection Point Church in Jackson, Missouri. She organized many fundraisers for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital such as bike-a-thons and wrestling matches. Brenda loved all things shiny and red, decorating and landscaping her home, going dancing and shopping, telling stories of olden days and mischief, and watching Gunsmoke or other Westerns. Her later years were spent in Jackson, Missouri with her son and his family. She loved cheering on her grandkids at choral events, baseball games, and church functions as well as turning family dinners into family memories and cooking lessons for her famous biscuits and dumplings.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Tinsley and H.T. Hardison; stepfather, John Tinsley; brother, Glendall Hardison; brother-in-law, Bo LeGrand; nephews, Gerald LeGrand, Kerry Hardison, and Alan Ward; and several step-siblings.
She leaves behind one son, Chris (Lisa) Vaught of Jackson, Missouri; three granddaughters, Rachelle (Danny) Brosnan, Charity (Trent) Wills, and Clarissa Vaught; three great-grandchildren, Brock and Finley Brosnan and Savannah Wills; siblings, Shirley LeGrand, Bobby (Gale) Hardison, and Harold (Sue) Hardison; sister-in-law, Sharon Hardison; nieces and nephews, Shawn LeGrand, Craig Hardison, Amanda Casebier, Megan Sullivan, Tommy Hardison, Markus Hardison, Tomeca Brooks, and Latasha Bratcher; along with several step-family members and Kim Moore, whom Brenda loved like her granddaughter.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Johnny Fuller officiating, and Lisa Vaught assisting. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
