Brenda Kaye Allen Emery, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. She was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Washington, Indiana, to the late Kenneth Sr. and Gertrude Pauline Fleetwood Allen. Brenda enjoyed playing bingo and loved cooking for her family and friends. She will be remembered for being the kind of person who would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it. She loved everything Elvis.
Along with her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Allen; her brother, Kenny Allen Jr.; and her nephew, Kevin Stoll.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Tim) Hess; her granddaughter, Christina Craig; her great-grandson, Gage Hagan; her great-granddaughter that’s due to arrive in December, Kinsley Deason; and her sister, Connie (Larry) Stoll.
The service will be Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Brenda Emery may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
