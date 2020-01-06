LEXINGTON -- Brenda Lee Young, 75, of Lexington, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington. She was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Oliver and Anna Mary Leach; and a sister, Janice McKinney.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Young of Lexington; two sons, Will (Angela) Young of Versailles and Charlton (Lisa) Young of St. Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren, Meredith Young and Natalie Young, both of St. Louis and Cameron Young of Versailles; and a sister, Shelia Joann Oliver (Roger) Thurman of Utica.
Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
