CENTRAL CITY — Brenda Lois Collier, 75, of Central City, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10:03 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Jewel Collier; daughter, Suzette Temple; step-sons, Alan Collier and Troy Collier; step-daughters, Alicia Garrett and Patty Wiles.
Funeral services are private.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
