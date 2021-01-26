Brenda Louise Baskett, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, January 24 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Ohio County, to the late Charles and Claris Decker Williams.
Brenda was a loving and dedicated homemaker who was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed karaoke parties and great times with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her many friends at the Roosevelt House where many lively card and bingo games were played together over her twenty plus years as a resident. Brenda always wanted to look her best when going out. One of her favorite stops was Texas Roadhouse where her standard choices were the “Road Kill” and margaritas. She also enjoyed eating sweets, reading about the Amish, watching westerns and Lifetime Christmas movies. (All year long!) Brenda will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Irvin Boling; her second husband, Glenn Baskett; a sister, Carolyn Farris; and brothers, Bobby and Charles Williams.
Brenda is survived by daughters, Brenda “Cammy” Whitefeather (Ron) of Tell City, Indiana, and Robin Michelle O’Harrow (Ron), of Auburn, California; sons, Irvin Reid Boling (Debbie), of Sacramento, David Brent Boling (Ruth Ann), both of Owensboro, and Charles Jason Boling (Christina), of Princeton, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Rodgers, of Bowling Green, and Loretta Alexander, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 28 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private memorial service will be held. The number of those attending the visitation for Mrs. Baskett shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Mrs. Baskett’s caregivers, including grandchildren, Desman Dennison (Randi) and Dylan Morris (Nicole).
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented