HAWESVILLE — Brenda Mae Finley Arrington, 64, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab. She was born March 15, 1957, to the late Robert and Helen Dawson Finley. Brenda was of the Christian faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Brandon Greer; and sisters Joyce Finley and Linda Quarles.
She is survived by her sons, Chris (Nancy) Finley, Derek (Jessica) Greer and Ryan Arrington; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Joe Finley and Vernon Finley; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be noon Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville Chapel. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Brenda’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
