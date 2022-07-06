CENTRAL CITY — Brenda Marrie Wininger, 73, of Central City, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 12:48 a.m. at Continue Care Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Kenneth Wininger; sons, Tim (Tammy) Noffsinger and Andy (Jamie) Noffsinger; step-children, Carol Wininger, Kim (Gaylan) Spurlin, and Keith Wininger; and several siblings.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
