Brenda Pearl “Nana” Ward, 70, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro to the late Ernest N. and Violet Basham Morris.
Brenda worked at Davis Pastries for many years before her jobs at Kiddie Kollege Day Care and Frantz Building Services. She was a member of Maceo Baptist Church. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her dog, Gigi, and was an avid watcher of Lifetime TV. Most of all, she loved quality time with her family (especially her grandchildren) and aggravating her son-in-law.
Brenda was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Peercy and Lois Morris.
She is survived by a daughter, Kareena Elverd (Michael); grandchildren, Corey and Mikayla Elverd and Ivy Stites; and a nephew, Scott Peercy.
Memorial contributions may be made to benefit the education of her grandchildren, in care of Kareena Elverd.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
