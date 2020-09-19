Brenda Potts Campbell, 77, of Maceo, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was born in Daviess County on Oct. 29, 1942, to the late Leroy and Hazel Sipes Potts. Brenda was a member of and attended both Dawson Memorial Baptist Church and Maceo Baptist Church over the years. She was a beautician at Louise’s Beauty Shop in Lewisport. Brenda enjoyed going to Hillbilly’s and drinking coffee with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Campbell, and nephew Barry Potts.
Survivors include her and her late husband’s six children, Caroline (Donnie) Wedding, Johnny Riddle, David Campbell, Kelly Campbell, Janssen Campbell and Jeff Campbell; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Potts; and a nephew, Timmy Potts.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Mark’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Brenda’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
