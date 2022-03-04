HARDINSBURG — Brenda Probus, 82, of Irvington, died March 1, 2022, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church and a retired bookkeeper.
Survivors: three sons, Rick Ramsey, Tim Ramsey, and Tommy Probus; daughter, Laura Thomas; and sisters, Tommie Faye Bennett and Vicki Lucas.
Service: 10 a.m. on Friday at Hardinsburg Baptist Church. Burial: Constantine Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 8 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented