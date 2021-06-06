CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Brenda Roberts Starr was born in Owensboro on Feb. 19, 1943, and passed Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, Evansville University (B.A.) and Murray State University (M.A.). Brenda was a founder and past president of the Washington D.C. chapter of Federally Employed Women. She retired from the I.R.S. Brenda enjoyed traveling the world with her husband of 40 years.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents, Roy G. and Ellen Ruth Roberts; her brothers, Larry W. Roberts and his wife, Sharon, and Roy L. Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Louis Starr; sister Joan Roberts Wimsatt (Robert); brother Harold G. Roberts (Suzanne Ebelhar); and sister-in-law Victoria Duffy Roberts.
Brenda is the favorite aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at St. Francis of Assisi, 7503 Peavine Road, Crossville, TN 38558.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association.
