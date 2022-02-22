Brenda Sue Griffin, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born September 12, 1956, to the late Paul Whitaker Sr. and Christine Greathouse Henderson. Brenda loved Bingo! She loved playing it, calling numbers, and serving other people at the bingo hall. The only thing she loved more than Bingo!, was her family. Brenda was a loving, non-judgmental person, who cared for others. She had a sense of humor but also enjoyed a good, opinionated discussion. Vacations to the beach in Florida were some of her favorite things to do with her husband and children as they grew up.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Hyde, earlier this year.
Those who remain to honor and cherish her memory include her children, Thomas Pate Jr., Tim Pate and wife, Traci, Misty Blincoe and husband, Matt, Leslie Griffin, Lisa Griffin, and Stacy Cooper; grandchildren, Brandon Rice, Kaitlyn Rice, Jonathan Morton, Dillan Blincoe, and Trenton Morton; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy King, Paul Whitaker Jr., Tommy Carter, and Larry Whitaker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Brenda Griffin will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories for the family of Brenda Griffin may be left at www.glenncares.com.
