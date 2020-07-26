LIVERMORE — Brenda Sue Howard Hoover passed away on the afternoon of July 23, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 16, 1952, to Mose and Verel Howard of Beaver Dam.
Brenda was raised in a loving family, where she learned important Christian values and spent her life serving others. She worked at the Sears Catalog Store in Beaver Dam and later became a wife, homemaker and mother. She very much enjoyed spending time with her family and being involved in their pursuits. Those that knew her knew what a precious person she was and how much more seasoned our lives have been while we had her. She was involved in church throughout her life and was thankful for what the Lord provided.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mose and Verel Howard; and one brother, Carroll Howard.
Brenda is survived by her husband, John W. Hoover; two sons, Brian Hoover and Brandon (Sherry) Hoover; one brother, Jimmy (Zula) Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with Brenda’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Brenda Sue Howard Hoover by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
