Brenda Sue Morris, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by her family who loved her deeply. The Chicago, Illinois native was born December 17, 1959, to the late Bobby Wright Sr. and Dorothy Taylor Wright. Brenda never could get rid of her Illinois accent though she moved several times always calling Judson, Indiana home. It held a special place in her heart. She later followed her parents and settled in Owensboro where she quickly made a life filled with laughter and love for others. Her family and friends will always remember her silliness, infectious laugh, love of collecting things, her stories, and all the great memories they made with her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Amber Crowe (Stephen) of Owensboro and Sarah Davis of Waco, Texas; grandchildren, Adriel Crowe, Olivia Davis, and Sophia Davis; brother, Bobby D. Wright; and several nieces, a nephew, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
