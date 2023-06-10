GREENVILLE — Brenda Sue Richardson, 77, of Greenville, died Friday morning, June 9, 2023, at Owensboro Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville after several months of illness. She was born in Greenville Feb. 11, 1946, the daughter of Norman Tyson and Sybil Wells Tyson. Brenda was of the Baptist faith and during her life she worked as a waitress, at Cowden Sewing Factory, TVA, and the House of Onyx. Brenda enjoyed listening to live music and dancing. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gene in 2008; and her sisters, Doris Ann Tyson and Mary Hill.
Brenda is survived by her son, Richie (Natasha) Latham of Gallatin, Tennessee; her companion, Roger Barnes of Greenville; and nephews, Kenny and Craig Hill, both of Greenville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, with Bro. Shane Carrett officiating with burial to follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Weir. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
