CALHOUN — Brenda Thomasson, 73, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home in Calhoun. She was a retired nurse from the former Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun.
Survivors: husband, Kenny Thomasson; sons, Michael Shawn Thomasson and Daniel Shane Thomasson (Carmela); brothers, Kenny Towery, Freddie Towery, Tommy Towery, and James Towery (Sharon); and sister, Linda Towery (Mark Koeing).
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Calhoun. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy: Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Brenda at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented