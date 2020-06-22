Brenda Underwood-
Thomas, 69, of Owensboro passed away Monday at her home with her family by her side. Born June 3, 1951, in Daviess County to the late William Jack Underwood and Barbara Burns Underwood, Brenda graduated from Owensboro High School (class of 1969). She was a licensed realtor with L. Steve Castlen Realty and later a broker of scrap metals who was featured in the trade journal, Metals Monthly. Brenda was a strong woman who fought breast cancer for over 11 years. She loved working in the yard and taking care of her flowers and going to the beach in Florida. Brenda was a faithful member of her church, Christ Community Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Barry Foster and fiance’, Heather Helmbrecht; Brenda’s fur-baby, Jesse; three granddaughters, Payton, Morgan, and Gracie Foster; sisters, Becky Burns, Jackie Bain (Steve), and Kathy Wells (Rick); brother, Steve Underwood (Tammy) all of Owensboro; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family has scheduled a memorial service for Brenda Thomas at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Christ Community Church with attendance in compliance with health and public safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42303 or Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brenda Thomas may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented