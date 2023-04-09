Drakesboro — Brent Andrew Harrison, 34, of Drakesboro, died on Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born on Nov. 25, 1988. He was self-employed doing yard work. He was also a member of Belton Beechmont General Baptist Church.
He was survived by his wife, Christine Ann Harrison; children, Bayleigh Gates, Taylor Gates, Camrie O’Neal and Harley Groves; grandchild, Devin Ivy; step-children, Brittany, Ricky and Dakota; mother, Mary (Ricky) Johnson; and sisters, Sara English, and Mindy Harrison.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Highway Cemetery in Drakesboro with Bro. Bobby Allen officiating and burial to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented