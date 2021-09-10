BEAVER DAM — Brent Dale Hamilton, 69, of Beaver Dam, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 4, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Dewey James and Pearl May Wade Hamilton. He retired from Peabody Coal Co., where he was an underground coal miner. Brent Dale was a member of New Assembly Church in Hartford, an avid NASCAR fan, a member of Corvette Limited, UMWA, Jaycees and Sunset Cruiser. He knew the Bible from cover to cover and shared his love for Jesus, creating a gravitational pull to him. Brent never met a stranger and welcomed everyone as if they were family. He cherished his children and grandchildren with his whole heart. Most of all, he loved his wife Tracie more than life itself. There was not one without the other. The bond they shared could outlast time and is one that is sought after.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 23 years, Tracie (Moxley) Hamilton; four children, David (Morgan) Boyken, Justin Boyken, Angela (Marc) Maddox and Jessie (Cody) Allen; two brothers, Wade (Kathy) Hamilton and Winston Hamilton; ten grandchildren, Sadie Grace Boyken, Emma Tinsley, Brennan Thomas, Victoria Maddox, Hailee (Brian) Larabel, Taegen Maddox, Logan Abbott, Chantz, Blake and Peyton; and two great-grandchildren, Luci Grae and Maddox Larabel.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Assembly Church in Hartford with Bro. Lealin Geary and Bro. Timothy Moxley officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at New Assembly Church.
Donations can be made directly to his beloved wife, Tracie.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hamilton.
