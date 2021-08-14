Brent Edward Nausley, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, to the late Merlin Austin Nausley and Helen L. Nausley Van Gunten.
Brent was co-owner and operator of Auto Diagnostics and Repair Shop. Throughout his life, he enjoyed racing, much of it on dirt tracks. He also enjoyed motorcycles and was known to drag race a few of those as well. Brent was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a member of the Eagles, the VFW and the American Legion.
In addition to his
parents, he was preceded
in death by a brother, Ronald Nausley.
Mr. Nausley is survived by his children, Michelle Gillen (Ronnie Brown) and Brent A. Nausley (Karen); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
