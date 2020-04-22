GREENVILLE — Brenton Edward Shelton, 76, of Greenville, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. He was a truck driver and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Survivors include his wife, Janette Grace Shelton; son Timmy Edward (Kecia) Shelton; granddaughter Paige (Dalton) Hearld; brothers Winston Shelton, Carol Shelton and Ricky Shelton; and sister Linda Scott.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented