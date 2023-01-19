GREENVILLE — Brenton Ray Elkins, 33, of Greenville, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville from injuries sustained in an oil field accident. He was born in Owensboro May 30, 1989, the son of Marvin Ray Elkins and Barbara Gail Chandler. He was of the Baptist faith and had been an oil field worker since he was 16 years old. He had also been a farmer all of his life.
He was preceded in death by his father; his aunt, Barbara Ann Elkins; and his grandparents, Junior and Joyce Elkins and Murvin Chandler.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Gail Chandler of Greenville; sister, Crystal Elkins of Greenville; grandmother, Anna Jo Chandler of Greenville; nephew, JaKayden Lovan; niece, Ella Lanier; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will follow in Emberry Cemetery in Elkton. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
