LIVERMORE — Brett C. McPherson, 44, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home in Livermore. Brett Christopher McPherson was born March 10, 1978, in Owensboro, to Harold Wayne and Pamela Ann Baldwin McPherson, and was married to the former Bethanney Shae Gross February 24, 2001. Brett was licensed Paramedic #3390P, serving the people of McLean, Daviess, and Warren Counties for 21 years and also working in the emergency room at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. Brett was a Chicago Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed camping, fishing, caring for his Mustang, family get-togethers, and his dog, Kobe.
Brett was preceded in death by his father, Wayne McPherson, who died November 20, 2021.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Bethanney McPherson; a son, Beau of Livermore; his mother, Pam McPherson of Owensboro; grandmother, Mary Lou Baldwin of Livermore; a brother, Kyle McPherson (Krystina) of Lewisport; Bethanney’s parents, Stella and Bobby Gross of Livermore; Bethanney’s sisters, Shannon Parham (Robbie), Tiffany Wilkerson (Todd) and Maggan Riley (Jason) all of Livermore; Bethanney’s grandmother, Betty Gross of Livermore; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Brett’s family from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore.
Brett’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Brett C. McPherson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County EMS, P.O. Box 127, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
