Brett Hermann, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky from complications of lung cancer, which spread to his brain and kidney. He was born Sept. 16, 1968, in Owensboro, to the late James Earl Hermann (1986) and Sharon Tuttle Hermann (2004). Brett graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1986. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Tracy Hermann (2016).
Brett is survived by his sister, Christina Smith of Escondido, California; and a brother, Jonathan Hermann of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; his nephews, Jarrett and Dash; and nieces, Roxanne and Zaine.
A longtime resident on East 27th Street, his home was frequently filled with good friends and great music--often from the guitar he plucked with incredible skill. He fine-tuned his musical gift as a long-haired teen in the heavy metal band Dirt Cheap, which blitzed the local scene for years in the late '80s. His love for creating music (and his long hair) followed him throughout his life.
He tried his hand at several professions before becoming an accomplished electrician. A hard worker through and through, Brett retired as a respected member of IBEW Local Union 1701 with 29 years of service, where he was well known as a true brother who could be trusted to do an admirable job.
Even though he never had kids of his own, he was quick to care for and support the children of his friends. It was said by many that he "loved our kids as his own," the sure sign of a caring heart capable of loving all people and animals. He was a gifted artist in multiple mediums--creative, imaginative and inventive--he was our true MacGyver.
Quick-witted, loyal, charitable and honest to a fault; always ready to laugh, play a game and keep the party going--he was Hermann.
The memorial visitation time for Brett Hermann will be from noon to 3 p.m. Monday with a time of prayer, music and sharing from 3 to 4 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, and the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brett Hermann may be left at www.glenncares.com.
