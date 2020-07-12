Brett Newcomb, 58, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home. Born Oct. 9, 1961, in Daviess County to Jerry and Wanda Wiggins Newcomb, Brett grew up farming and raising cattle and graduated from Daviess County High School. He was a private man who enjoyed the simple things of life. Brett was very conscientious and had a great work ethic, and it showed in his vocation as a landscaper, mostly with Evergreen Lawncare. He loved his family and was a good provider and very proud of his daughter, Beth.
Mr. Newcomb also was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, Hayward and Martine Newcomb and Guy and Christine Wiggins; and a nephew, Matthew Newcomb.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 39 years, Tammy Christian Newcomb; daughter Elizabeth “Beth” Newcomb; parents Jerry and Wanda Newcomb, all of Daviess County; brother Scott Newcomb and wife Kim of Little Elm, Texas; and nephew Zachary Newcomb.
Services for Brett Newcomb will be private. Burial will be in the South Hampton Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Beth Newcomb college fund c/o Tammy Newcomb.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brett may be left at www.glenncares.com.
