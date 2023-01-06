BREMEN — Brett Owen Rose died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Owensboro.
Survivors include his parents, Collin and Lauren Rose; grandparents, Kecia Fulcher (Jon), Sid and Becky Rose; uncles, Hunter (Hannah) Fulcher, Isaac Rose and Eli Rose; aunt, Ashlyn (Joe) Eubanks; great-grandfathers, Jerry (Pat) Hall, Sr. and Larry (Barbara) Tooley; and cousins, Sydney Eubanks and Rhett Eubanks.
Graveside service: Noon Friday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
