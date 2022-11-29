Brian Alan Lanham, 52, of Knottsville, was surrounded by family when he went to be with the Lord Friday, November 25, 2022. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He loved to cook, barbecue, and spend time with family and friends. Brian was employed by Watco for many years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret “Helen” Lanham, and nephew, Nicholas Mills.
Brian is survived by his father, Charles “Doodlebug” Lanham; his children, Ashley Lanham and Max Lanham; his granddaughter, Roselynn Hodges; his siblings, Rosie (Jeff) Payne, Janet (Wayne) Mills, Charles Jr. “Charlie Boy” Lanham, Donna (Donnie) Howard, and Danna (Buddy) Cook; his nieces and nephews, Wendy Mills, Josh (Emily) Payne, Elizabeth (Adam) O’Donoghue, Zach Mills, Logan (fiancé Kendal) Howard, Will (Sophie) Howard, Liza (fiancé Jay) Howard, Rebekah (Josh) Elder, and Jessica Cook; and his great-nieces and nephews, Nichola and Landyn Mills, Reese and Mason Payne, Will O’Donoghue, Lola Rose and Daphne Mae Howard, and Everleigh Howard.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church in Knottsville. Burial will follow in St. William’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
