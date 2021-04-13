ISLAND — Brian Ashby 50, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home in Island. Brian Neel Ashby was born October 28, 1970 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Beverly Glenn and Jo Ann Lamb Ashby and was married to the former Stacy Lynn Parsons July 17, 1993. Brian was a member of Ironworkers Local #103 of Evansville and a member of Island Baptist Church. He was a member of Island Lodge # 743 F. & A.M. and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Beverly Ashby and by his mother-in-law, Lydia Parsons.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Stacy Ashby; two sons, Nick Ashby and Neil Ashby both of Island; his mother, Jo Ann Ashby of Island; a sister, Ann Cobb (Danny) of Elk City, Oklahoma; and his father-in-law, Dave Parsons of Fulton, New York.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday at Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Chad Rafferty officiating. Masonic services will be conducted by the Island Lodge # 743 F. & A.M. at the cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Brian’s family. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Brian’s services will be streamed live on at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday.
The Brian Ashby family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Brian Ashby, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
