Brian C. Feldpausch, 63, of Owensboro passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Owensboro, KY on June 8, 1959, to Carroll E. Feldpausch and Mary Ann Mayfield West. Brian retired from Big Rivers Electric after over 35 years where he was an electrician.
Brian was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and The Fraternal Order of Eagles. He never knew a stranger. He was a passionate musician who loved playing the guitar. Brian loved watching anything sports related, but especially UK basketball, NASCAR and football. He also loved watching “The Andy Griffith Show” or game shows. He enjoyed hanging out in his garage and playing pool. Brian showcased his life-of-the-party personality as a DJ at Thunder & Lightning for roughly 10 years. But, most of all Brian loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and family. They were all the light of his life.
He is preceded in death by his father and several aunts and uncles.
Brian is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna Cecil Feldpausch; his children Matthew (Krista) Feldpausch and Luke (Sarah) Feldpausch; his grandchildren River, Roan and Seleste, his mother Mary Ann, his brother and sister-in-law Bruce (Dana) and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Feldpausch.
