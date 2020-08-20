CENTRAL CITY — Brian Chance Griffin, 27, of Central City, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 6:29 p.m. in Morgantown. He was a carpenter.
Survivors include his mother, Tammy Carter; father Paul Griffin; sisters Brianna Griffin, Shanda and Katlyn; brother Austin; and grandparents Reba and Curtis Trotter, and Lenora Griffin.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Family and friends who are attending the visitation are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
