TROY, OHIO — Brian D. Gunder, 59, of Troy, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born Mar. 8, 1963, in Troy, Ohio to Janet Louise (Burnside) Plantz of Troy and the late Darrell Dean Gunder.
Brian was described by his children as ‘the best dad in the world’. He was selfless with his time, a best friend, and someone who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Brian was a strong presence who could command a room. He was known to share novel stories of his life experiences. He was extremely wise and well respected. Being in his company felt inviting, comforting, and warm.
He trained, raised, and cherished many pets throughout his years, being the animal lover that he was.
Brian loved being a dad and grandpa more than any other title he earned during his life. He always showed up for his people. Brian carried himself with dignity and he always walked with God.
Brian attended the Troy City Schools. He served his country in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne, and many years in the Ohio Army National Guard 1-148th INF. BN., Echo Company, including several deployments and homeland missions. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He was described by those in his unit as a ‘mentor’ and as someone who ‘changed lives and viewpoints on the world.’ He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He dedicated many years at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Columbus, Ohio.
He also enjoyed working with his hands and was very skilled in concrete work, of which he was proud.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Elise (Ethan) Maxey and Zach (Jennifer) Gunder; grandchild, Alice Gunder of Owensboro; beloved dog and companion Louise, who he lovingly nicknamed ‘Lil Weezy’ and ‘Reisen’; siblings, Laurie (James) Sasanko of Pennsylvania, Judith Webb of Pennsylvania, Joe (Kim) Plantz and Adam Plantz, both of Troy, Ohio, and James Gunder, Darrell D. Gunder, Jr., and April Foster, all of Georgia; stepfather, Marlan David Plantz of Troy, Ohio; and numerous stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Gunder, and grandfather, Charles David Burnside.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Baird Funeral Home in Troy, Ohio, with Bishop Thomas Jefferson officiating. Military honors will follow. The family will receive guests prior to the service from noon until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be in care of the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
