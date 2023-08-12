Brian David Hargrove, 50, was born Sept. 9, 1972, and died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. He was most recognized for his big smile and for his many years of working at Lowe’s in Owensboro. He made many lifelong friends while working at Lowe’s, though he recently left to pursue a job at Academy Sports. Brian was in his element at Academy surrounded by all the things he loved, fishing lures and rods, kayaks, and anything to do with the outdoors. He was happy.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Eves Hargrove, and his father, David Lee Hargrove.
He leaves behind a surviving sister, Sheri Leigh Hargrove, and his life partner of 16 years, Brandy Bussell of Utica.
A celebration of
life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023,
at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation beginning at 3:30 p.m. Brian’s favorite BBQ will be served upstairs following his service.
Memories and condolences for Brian’s family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
