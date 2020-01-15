Brian John Loucks, 45, formally of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at his home in Key West, Florida. Brian was born Aug. 12, 1974, to John and Marna Sapp Loucks. He loved living the Key West lifestyle, which cherishes family, friends, fishing and food. Brian graduated from Owensboro Senior High and attended Mississippi State University.
He is survived by his parents, Dr. John and Marna Sapp Loucks; a sister, Sarah Beth Loucks; grandmother Ellaine Sapp; nephew Will Mac Loucks; and a large and loving extended family both in Kentucky and Key West.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent Schools. Donations may be sent to OPS Foundation, 450 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or online at owensboro.kyschools.us/foundation-for-excellence.
The memorial service for Brian Loucks will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Christine Coy Fohr officiating. Visitation will be at the church Saturday, beginning at noon until the time of service.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Brian Loucks may be left at www.glenncares.com.
