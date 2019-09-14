HAWESVILLE -- Brian Keith Morris, 61, of Danville, entered his external home and won his battle against cancer on Sept. 11, 2019. He fought bravely without faltering, leaving a legacy of strength and determination for those whom he loved. Keith was blessed on this earth with two sets of parents whom he loved deeply, Peggy Williams of Hawesville and the late Ralph Morris, also Cletus and Opal Morris. Keith adored his grandkids, and he treasured spending time with them. Many precious memories will live forever in the hearts of Aubrey, Nathan, Maddie, Will and Quentin. They will share his wisdom and the memories of Pappy with little Brody Keith, his middle namesake.
Keith was an avid fisherman and told great stories of his excursions. He also loved to watch Nascar and UK basketball with his fiancée, Becky Newcom. Keith thoroughly found enjoyment in watching horror movies with his daddy's girl, Goldie. She was the light of his life, and he was so proud of all her accomplishments. He was always her No. 1 fan. As Goldie says, "I was always his angel, and now he is mine." Keith possessed the ability to light up the room with his bubbly, deep down belly laughs and big, bright smile. Not one to brag, but he loved to get the family together to taste the food prepared by the BBQ master. Truly, his big heart and the kind spirit will be by all those who were blessed to know him.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Opal Morris, and Ralph Morris; brother Donald Morris; several aunts, uncles and cherished friends. He is survived by, Daddy's girl, Goldie (Cody) Hayes; son Brian (Janine) Morris; his loving fiancée, Becky Newcom; bonus daughters Melanie (John) and Rebecca (Dustin); sisters Danielle (Brad) Smithhart, Faye Ann Banks and Lisa Smith; his mother, Peggy, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Services are at 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 15, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, with burial following at Richland Cemetery in Grayson County. Keith's family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Sunday.
Keith's family are asking for donations to help with funeral costs. Make checks payable to Gibson & Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Keith's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
