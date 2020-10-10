Brian Keith Peay, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 10, 1963, in Daviess County to the late Claude Randall and Joyce Peay. Brian owned B & L Automotive Repair and Sales and worked as an independent over-the-road driver for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, camping, motorcycling and watching his favorite show “American Pickers.”
Brian is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lori Riley Peay; his daughters, Racheal Graves and Sara Scarberry; his grandchildren, Nolan, Ayden, Joslyn, Kenneth, Maxwell and Alaina; his siblings, Randy (Darlene) Peay of Owensboro, Joyce (Gary) Stephens of Owensboro, Cindy (Carrol) Coppage of Owensboro and Carrisa (Arty) Chamberlain of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Tuesday at Church Alive. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Brian Peay may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented