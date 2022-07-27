HARTFORD — Brian Keith “Skeeter” Render, 56, of Hartford, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital. He was a truck driver.
Survivors: wife, Dana Johnson Render; sons, Josh (Eunice) Render and Dakota (Jenna) Burns; daughters, Kelsey Render, Jessi (Allen) Haynes, and Amber Sweeney; mother, Josie Austin; and sister, Mary Davis.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Bevil Bros Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
