HARDINSBURG — Brian Kinnerson, 47, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was an employee of Walmart in Hardinsburg and a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors: parents, Frank and Anna Kinnerson, and sister, Lori Vinson.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial: Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund.
