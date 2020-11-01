Brian Michael Hamilton, 32, of Whitesville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 14, 1988, in Owensboro to Michael R. and Nancy Hardesty Hamilton.
Brian graduated from Daviess County High School and went on to attain a degree in history from Western Kentucky University. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked at Swedish Match. In his free time, he enjoyed hiking, camping, hunting, fishing and especially kayaking with his brothers. He was a fan of fast cars and the Indianapolis Colts. Brian was an avid reader and enjoyed learning history. His favorite family game was Sequence. Most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephew.
Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine S. Hamilton; his maternal grandparents, Denny and Margaret Hardesty; and his uncles, Phillip Hardesty, Paul Hardesty and Rick Matthis.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Mark Hamilton, Chris (Rocklyn) Hamilton and Noah (Rachel) Hamilton; and his nieces and nephew, Addison, Katie and Wade. He will also be missed by his paternal grandparents, Bobby and Margaret Hamilton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with Father Brian Roby and Father Matt Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mr. Hamilton shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303; VFW Post 696, 311 West Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Recovery Works Elizabethtown, 100 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Commented