LOUISVILLE — Brian P. Hall of Louisville, died April 8, 2022.
He was born April 15, 1971, in Owensboro.
His brother, Darrin Hall of Louisville, and father, Malcolm Hall of Owensboro, preceded him in death.
Brian is survived by his mother, Patty Matthews, and stepfather, Mike Matthews of Owensboro; two children, Chloé (Justin) Ortiz of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Seldon (Aalajah) Gaines-Hall of Louisville; and stepbrothers, Terry (Andrea) Matthews and Barry Matthews, both of Owensboro.
Private viewing for family only. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.
