BOWLING GREEN — Brian “Scooter” Vester, 52, of Bowling Green, born Dec. 21, 1968, in Sullivan, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Judy Jett; and grandparents Lewis and Sue Jett and Henry and Dola Mallory.
Scooter is survived by his beautiful wife, Misty Pope Vester; his son and his pride and joy, Keaton Vester; several brothers, Joe (Robin) Duncan, Shane (Kerri) Schindler, Zach (Stephanie) Baker and Jack Harney; and one sister, Beth Rotramel. He has several other children, Megan (Brian) Rodriguez, Phil Freeland, Brian Hudson and Carter Smock. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles; and two cousins, Billy and Matt Strader.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Tucker Funeral Home, 113 N. Third St., Central City, KY 42330, with Mr. Eddie Baugher officiating. Burial in Rosewood United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Scooter’s life. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited based upon current state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Brian Vester Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-scooter-james-vester.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
